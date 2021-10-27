Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $995.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Upland Software stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Upland Software worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.