US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 29,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

