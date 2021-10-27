Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lyft were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,359 shares of company stock worth $3,197,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.