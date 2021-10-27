Utah Retirement Systems Buys 600 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $201,889,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.