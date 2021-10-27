Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $362.06 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

