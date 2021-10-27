Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in KeyCorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,756,000 after buying an additional 817,773 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

