Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 2,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

