Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

