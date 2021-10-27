V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,724 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of V.F. worth $89,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 417,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,932,000 after acquiring an additional 571,802 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

