Vabble (VAB) Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $188,437.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

