Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 63.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $10,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

