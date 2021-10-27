VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.22

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 106268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 474,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

