VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.22

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 106268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 474,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

