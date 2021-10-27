Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VOX opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $151.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

