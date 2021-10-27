Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 639.8% from the September 30th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. 120,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,250,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,350,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,332 shares during the period.

