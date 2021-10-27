Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.12% of 360 DigiTech worth $198,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

