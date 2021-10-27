Vanguard Group Inc. Has $205.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $205,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 159,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

