Vanguard Group Inc. Has $211.46 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.81% of Ultra Clean worth $211,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ultra Clean by 683.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCTT opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

