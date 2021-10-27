Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $66,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.11. 1,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,029. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $200.15 and a one year high of $287.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.48.

