Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $66,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $7,340,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,029. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $200.15 and a 12 month high of $287.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.48.

