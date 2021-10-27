Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VMNGF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.