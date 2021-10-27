Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VMNGF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
