Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.40 million and the highest is $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.88. 1,067,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $215.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

