Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.40 million and the highest is $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.88. 1,067,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $215.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

