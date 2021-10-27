Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $106,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

