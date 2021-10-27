Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

