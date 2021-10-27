Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSVS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 936.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 387.40 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

