VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.790-$1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.