VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.790-$1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

