VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 3,466,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

