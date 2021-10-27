VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,415. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

