Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $6.94 million and $32,790.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00210274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00098548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

