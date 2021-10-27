VIMworld (VEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.70 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $95,685.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001742 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00070661 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003175 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

