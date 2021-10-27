Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $333.53

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.53 and last traded at $332.65, with a volume of 779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.27 and its 200-day moving average is $287.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

