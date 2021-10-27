Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VMAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.