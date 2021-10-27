Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

VITL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $690.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

