Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,070 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $1,175,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

