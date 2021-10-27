Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Far Peak Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

FPAC stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.