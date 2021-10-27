Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,822 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IHS Markit by 22.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,346,000 after acquiring an additional 210,849 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 612,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,599,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 79.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $130.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

