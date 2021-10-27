Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Purchases $70,182.00 in Stock

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $70,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Adrian James purchased 27,302 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $244,079.88.

VLCN stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Volcon Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

