Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $376.75

Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 376.75 ($4.92) and traded as high as GBX 461 ($6.02). Volex shares last traded at GBX 456 ($5.96), with a volume of 470,429 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Volex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £723.76 million and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 376.75.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.