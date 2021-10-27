Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VMC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $189.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

