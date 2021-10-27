Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Position Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Vy Global Growth has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

