Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY opened at $57.53 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.