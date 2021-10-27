Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.
WRBY opened at $57.53 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.
