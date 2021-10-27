Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $967.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

