Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

