Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $287.35 on Monday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 92,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

