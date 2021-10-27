WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.240-$5.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.43 million.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.83. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

