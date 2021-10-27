Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.18

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

