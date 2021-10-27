Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.