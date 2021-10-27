Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

