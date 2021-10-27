Wedbush Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

