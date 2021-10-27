Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO):

10/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

RIO stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,900. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.