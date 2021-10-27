Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 27th (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HOWL) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 27th. Werewolf Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

HOWL opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,850,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $261,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

